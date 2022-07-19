 
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Pakistan bodybuilders bag three medals in Maldives

By Our Correspondent
July 19, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan bodybuilders bagged three medals in the Asian Bodybuilding Champion-ship in Maldives on Monday.

Shahzad Quershi defeated Indian bodybuilder Naresh and Uzbekistan's Umar in the masterclass 80kg plus category to win the gold medal.

In the junior 70kg plus category, Pakistan's Umar Shahzad got silver medal.

In the model and physique competition, Arsalan Baig won bronze medal.

Fazal Ilahi claimed the sixth position in the master-class 80kg+ category.

