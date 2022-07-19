Pakistan bodybuilders bag three medals in Maldives

KARACHI: Pakistan bodybuilders bagged three medals in the Asian Bodybuilding Champion-ship in Maldives on Monday.

Shahzad Quershi defeated Indian bodybuilder Naresh and Uzbekistan's Umar in the masterclass 80kg plus category to win the gold medal.

In the junior 70kg plus category, Pakistan's Umar Shahzad got silver medal.

In the model and physique competition, Arsalan Baig won bronze medal.

Fazal Ilahi claimed the sixth position in the master-class 80kg+ category.