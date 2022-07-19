Pak shooters perform poorly in Changwon

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters performed poorly in the ISSF World Cup being held in Changwon, South Korea.

In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir secured 13th position with the score of 581 points (291 and 290). Maqbool Tabbassum finished last (37th) with the score of 281 points.

In 10m Air Rifle men category, Ghufran Adil finished 39th with the score of 622.7 points in the qualification round. Ghufran finished 51st in the qualification round of 50m Rifle 3-Position event with the score of 562 points (kneeling 152 points, prone 190 points, and standing 183 points).

In the qualification round of 10m Air Pistol for women, Kashmala Talat took 20th position with the score of 569 points and Anna Ibtisam finished last (37th) with 552 points. In the men’s category of this event, Gulfam Joseph grabbed 14th position with the score of 577 points in the qualification round.

In the mixed team category of 10m Air Pistol event, Pakistan took 9th position with 570 points as Kishmala scored 280 points and Gulfam scored 290 points.