Batra resigns as FIH president

ISLAMABAD: Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra has resigned as president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) with immediate effect. Batra informed the FIH Executive Board (EB) members of his resignation from the post of FIH President which he currently holds.

According to article 7.4 of FIH Constitution: “The Executive Board shall appoint an acting President to hold office until the FIH Congress appoints a person to fill the vacancy.” Therefore, a meeting of the EB will be organised as soon as possible.

In accordance with the same article, the next presidential elections will take place during the upcoming FIH Congress which is planned to be held virtually on 4 and 5 November this year. Any details about the presidential elections process will be confirmed at a later stage.