Open champion hailed in Australia as LIV concerns grow

SYDNEY: Cameron Smith was lauded Monday as a true champion in Australia, but his British Open win was marred by concerns that he could be about to jump ship to Greg Norman’s rebel LIV tour.

The 28-year-old produced a stunning last round 64 to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday, holding off playing partner Cameron Young and third-placed Rory McIlroy. The Sydney Morning Herald called it “a staggering performance”, while The Australian broadsheet said he was “the best putter in the sport”. “The champion golfer of the year. Our champion. Congratulations Cameron Smith,” said the PGA of Australia.

But the plaudits were short-lived as speculation mounted in the Australian media that Smith could defect from the traditional PGA and DP World tours to the Saudi-backed LIV. It stemmed from him failing to quash talk in his post-win press conference that he could be the next big name tempted to take the huge signing-on fees being offered.

“I don’t know, mate,” Smith said when asked. “My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.” News Corp newspapers in Australia reported that a number of high-profile Australians were poised to move to LIV now that the last major of 2022 was over.