POA expresses concern over preferring officials over athletes

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in its meeting held over the weekend has expressed serious concerns over the cut imposed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on the national contingent for the fifth Islamic Games to be held in Konya (Turkey) in favour of some extra officials (The News broke the story in its Friday issue).

According to a handout issued by the POA on Monday, the Executive Committee found no rationale whatsoever by the arbitrary cuts imposed by PSB on the Islamic Solidarity Games contingent.

“The Executive Committee (EC) during its deliberation expressed serious concerns at the irrational and drastic reductions in the athletes and in some cases the replacement of officials other than those recommended by the Federations,” the handout says thus confirming The News story published on Friday.

The emergent meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Association was held under the chairmanship of Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA. The agenda mainly revolved around the Pakistani contingents for XXII Commonwealth Games, Birmingham and 05th Islamic Solidarity Games, Konya in particular the arbitrary cuts imposed by PSB with no rationale whatsoever and without consulting any of the stakeholders.

“The reduction without any cogent or plausible reason was noted by the Athlete’s Commission representative who termed this as a very unfortunate development for those athletes who were working hard for years. The EC noted with great concern that these actions by the PSB and that too at this very belated stage have put in peril their participation leaving no choice but to opt for high cost travelling and other arrangements.”

The EC was unanimous that the rights of all such athletes will be protected and supported by POA and NSFs ensuring their participation. The executive body was of the considered opinion that medals at international levels can only be won if the athletes are provided with enough and regular opportunities at international level for training and competitions.

The POA and respective federations have also decided to support remaining 41 members left out by the PSB for the fifth Islamic Games. While POA will look after the athletes ticketing and other related expenditures, respective federations will cater the requirements of support staff and officials.

When ‘The News’ approached Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary POA, he confirmed that the PSB will support 73-member contingent along with four special guests while POA and federations will be catering the requirements of 41 members in a total contingent of 114.

“Pakistan contingent to the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games will consist of 114 members. This does not include four PSB members that will accompany the contingent as special guests,” he said.

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai will be the Chef de Mission while Karate Federation head Mohammad Jahangir will be his deputy. Director General PSB Col (r) Asif Zaman who earlier nominated himself as Deputy Chef de Mission and later pulled out his name on the request of POA will accompany the contingent as a special guest. “You can be a special guest of PSB or POA,” DG PSB, said.

The POA EC also recalled the recent past when athletes lacked support from PSB. “This aspect was brought to the notice of Mr. Ehsan ur Rehman Mizari, Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) by the POA with the request that since PSB had refused to support the athletes, POA and the Federations would try to finance them on their own.

Ehsan ur Rehman Mizari, acceding to the request, extended valuable support to send athletes at the mega events to represent Pakistan. The EC thanked the Minister for his understanding and support which was always forthcoming,” the POA handout says.

The POA EC also considered the reports circulating in the media regarding selection of athlete(s) and noted that all the athletes have been accredited upon the recommendation of their respective National Sports Federations and in some case(s) by their departments particularly those departments who are affiliated with POA and are holding the title of National Champions in the respective sports.

The EC reviewed the situation of the Olympic Movement in Pakistan. The members noted that POA and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination are engaged in a positive manner leading to resolution of issues and to uphold the Olympic Charter in Pakistan. The EC specially appreciated the role of Minister of IPC in his efforts to remedy past issues.

The EC authorized Lt. Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA to share the recent developments with all stakeholders including IOC and simultaneously continue dialogue with the Ehsan ur Rehman Mizari, Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination. The EC took note of the status of the elections and other constitutional prerequisites necessary for the members of POA to attain and retain affiliation with POA.