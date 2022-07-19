HBL wins two awards

News Desk

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has received ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2022’ award from Euromoney and Asiamoney award for ‘Best Domestic Bank in Pakistan 2022’, it said on Monday.

Euromoney and Asiamoney are global English-language publications focused on business and finance. The Euromoney citation for HBL said, “HBL enjoyed its strongest-ever performance in 2021, and, by extension, the strongest performance in Pakistan.”

The bank’s Rs62 billion ($351.2 million at the time) consolidated pre-tax profit for the year represented 17 percent year-on-year growth, it added. The citation went on to note that the bank’s growth in Pakistan was based on different factors including, “a vibrant year in consumer banking, digital momentum, record volumes in cash management, and a 20 percent growth in the farmer financing portfolio.”

The citation remarked that the bank was only Pakistani bank among the Green Investment Principles, China, and in 2021 extended its existing commitment to stop financing coal to industries that contribute to deforestation.