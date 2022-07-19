Gold rises Rs1,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,550 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,329 to Rs122,085. In the international market, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,715 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
News DeskKARACHI: Habib Bank Limited has received ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2022’ award from Euromoney and Asiamoney...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Monday notified amendments to credit and suretyship...
New York: Almost half a trillion dollars has been wiped from the valuation of once high-flying financial technology...
LAHORE: After set back in Punjab, will the federal government still go on with the reform agenda, or it will reverse...
KARACHI: Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited on Monday announced its financial results for the...
KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has allowed K-Electric to increase the number of unprotected...
Comments