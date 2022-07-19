PTCL declares 5.7pc revenue growth in H1 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing that the group managed to post up to 5.7 percent growth in revenue in 6 months of the year 2022 over the comparative period.

PTCL Group’s revenue of Rs71.7 billion in 2022 is 5.7 percent higher as compared to the same period of last year. According to the company, it managed to keep top line growth momentum, which strengthened its market standing as an integrated telecom services provider in the country.

PTCL termed performance in consumer segment led by fixed broadband, mobile data, and business solutions main factors for the growth. The company said it achieved the growth despite challenges of increase in Advance Income Tax (AIT) and reduction in Mobile Termination Rates (MTR). The group has posted a net loss of Rs3.1 billion.

PTCL continued its growth momentum by posting 4.7 percent year-on-year revenue growth. PTML’s (Ufone) revenue grew by 3.5 percent as compared to the same period of last year. U Bank achieved a 25.0 percent growth in its revenue over the same period of last year.

The company said its profitability remained under pressure due to significant hike in power and fuel tariffs, devaluation of the Pak rupee against USD, higher interest rates, and other factors like upfront costs associated with acquisition of 4G spectrum and related network rollout.

PTCL’s revenue of Rs40.0 billion for the period is 4.7 percent higher than 2021, mainly driven by growth in broadband and business solutions segments. The company has posted an operating profit of Rs1.9 billion. Operating profit for the period remained under pressure compared to last year mainly due to increase in operating costs on account of significant hike in power and fuel tariffs.