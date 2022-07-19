Govt plans to borrow Rs5.751tr in July-Sept

KARACHI: The government has planned to borrow Rs5.751 trillion from banks in the next three months (July to September) of 2022, to bridge gap in revenue and expenditures, the central bank’s auction calendar showed on Monday.

The government will borrow Rs4.950 trillion from the auctions of market treasury bills (MTBs), while it also plans to attract Rs500 billion through the sale of fixed and floating rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs).

The SBP will also sell Rs85 billion worth of variable rental rate five-year government ofPakistan Ijara Sukuk and Rs215 billion worth of fixed rental rate domestic Islamic bond.

The government adhered to its commitment of zero fresh borrowings from the SBP, so it is continually dependent on bank borrowing to meet its financing needs as foreign financing remained dried up due to the delay in release of two approved International Monetary Fund’s tranches.

The auction calendar showed the major targets were allocated to short-term instruments. The latest targets also revealed the reliance on borrowing from T-bills. Besides this, the government wants to raise its funding through issuing Shariah-compliant papers.

So it has started to issue domestic sukuk on a regular basis just like conventional debt instruments. This will provide banks an avenue to park their surplus deposits. During the last fiscal year, the government had kept its commitment to abstain from borrowing directly from the SBP, which has positive connotations for anchoring inflation expectations and self-discipline, according to the SBP’s annual performance review for FY2021.

The country’s public debt stood at Rs39.77 trillion by the end of August. Public debt continued to rise due to the financing of the budget deficit, depreciation in the exchange rate, higher interest payments, Covid-related economic stimulus package and social safety programmes.

Funding requirement of the budget deficit is mainly met through the domestic market and within the domestic sources, a large portion of the financing is mobilised through long-term government securities, especially when there is zero borrowing from the SBP.

Total public debt stood at Rs44,366 billion at the end of March 2022, having ballooned by Rs4,500bn over the first nine months of the last fiscal year. A recent increase in the policy rate will elevate the government's cost of debt.