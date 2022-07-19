Planning ministry tasked to hold NPMC meetings

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising inflationary pressures, the ministry of Finance has handed over responsibility of holding meetings of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to the ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

After coming into power in April 2022, the coalition government of PM Shehbaz Sharif hasn’t convened any meeting of NPMC in a period of almost three months. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation touched 21.3 percent and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) 38.8 percent on monthly basis for June 2022, indicating the CPI-based inflation would further build up in the months ahead as the inflation was on higher side related to wholesale prices of goods.

The price stability has been given a mandate to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under SBP Amended Act after which the NPMC lost is relevance, said one top official but another official did not accept the viewpoint and argued that the federal government fixed inflation target. It was the responsibility of the central bank to achieve the fixed target through monetary and exchange rate tools, he claimed.

The National Economic Council (NEC) envisaged CPI based inflation of 11.5 percent for the current fiscal year. However, the SBP in its latest monetary policy statement stated that inflation would remain in the range of 18 to 20 percent in the current fiscal year.

It is yet to see how the performance of the SBP will be scrutinised when inflation is expected to go much beyond the fixed target of 11.5 percent for the current fiscal year. According to official communication sent out by the ministry of Finance to the ministry of Planning stating that the meetings of NPMC were conducted under the chairmanship of minister for Finance & Revenue by the Ministry of Finance.

The NPMC is comprised of ministry of Industries and Production, M/o NFS&R, M/o Commerce, Petroleum Division, FBR, TCP, USC, CCP, all provincial chief secretaries, ICT Administration and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The NPMC was mandated to assess the demand and supply of essential commodities and take/ propose corrective measures as necessary. The PBS, which is under the administrative control of M/o Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), collects, compiles and publishes the inflation/ price statistics.

The M/o PD&SI has also a dedicated money, prices and fiscal policy section that is responsible to monitor prevailing prices/ inflation in the country and suggest policy measures to control inflation.

Furthermore, the M/o PD&SI has a member of Food and Agriculture who supervises the Food and Agriculture section and the Nutrition section that deals with food items, their prices, production and supply situation.

Moreover, under the rules of business, Finance Division has no role/ function to monitor the prices. The Finance ministry has accordingly directed that the responsibility of conducting NPMC meetings be given to the M/o PD&SI. In view of the direction, the function of NPMC is hereby transferred to the assigned ministry.

The Finance ministry sent out the official communication to the ministry of Planning before Eid Ul Azha but so far no meeting of NPMC could be convened. Currently, the minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has been visiting abroad on official engagement and the first NPMC meeting is expected to be convened after his return in the country within next few days.