LSM grows 11.7pc in July-May 2022

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) expanded 11.7 percent during July-May 2021-22, with mostly all sectors witnessing positive growth but high price inflation could weigh on factories output in months ahead.

Out of 22 sectors of the LSM, 17 witnessed positive growth. Of them, major sectors that showed growth over the same period of last year were food, beverages and tobacco, wearing apparel, textile, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products, leather products and paper and paperboard. Sectors that decreased were rubber products and other transport equipment, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Monday.

Similarly, LSM output grew 21.4 percent in May 2022 over the corresponding month a year ago, while it showed 1.3 percent contraction over the previous month. Figures were calculated while considering the fiscal year 2015/16 as the base year.

In Pakistan, LSM contributed 9.2 percent to GDP in FY22. It dominates the overall manufacturing sector, accounting for 74.3 percent of the sectoral share followed by small-scale manufacturing, which accounts for 2.0 percent of total GDP and 15.9 percent sectoral share.

The third component, slaughtering, accounts for 1.2 percent of GDP with a 9.7 percent sectoral share. Manufacturing sector contributed 12.4 percent to the country’s GDP.

Similarly, the PBS has also reported LSM data based on 2005-06. According to this calculation, LSM growth arrives at 9.9 percent in May 2022 over the same month of last fiscal and declines 0.04 percent over the previous month. Whereas, July-May 2021-22 average LSM growth was recorded at 7.1 percent over the same period of the last fiscal.

According to the PBS data based on 2015/16, during July-May FY22, the food sector grew 9.8 percent, tobacco 12.9 percent, sugar 39.1 percent, textiles 4.1 percent, wearing apparel 49.7 percent, leather products 0.6 percent, wood products 125 percent, paper and board 8.9 percent, coke and petroleum products 1.7 percent, all chemicals 9.0 percent (in which chemical products output was up 19.5 percent and fertilisers 2.8 percent).

Besides, iron and steel products grew 16.5 percent, machinery and equipment 12.8 percent, automobiles 52.7 percent, furniture 233 percent, and other manufacturing (footballs) were up 43 percent over the same period of last year.

Besides, pharmaceuticals’ output increased by 7.4 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products output went up 2.7 percent, electrical equipment 1.8 percent, and non-metallic mineral production increased less than a percent over last year.

However, the production of rubber products declined 17.3 percent, fabricated metal 4.7 percent, and other transport equipment production went down 11 percent over last year. Beverages production was slashed 0.3 percent and cement production was down 4.4 percent

On a year-on-year basis, in May 2022, textile output was up 8.2 percent, wearing apparel 158.5 percent, wood products 5.6 percent, paper and board 15.5 percent, coke and petroleum products 8.1 percent, rubber products 4.4 percent, chemicals 13.1 percent (of which chemical products output was up 42.4 percent, and fertiliser was down 1.7 percent), pharmaceuticals 45.9 percent, iron and steel products 19.2 percent, non-metallic mineral production 10.4 percent, fabricated metal 12.7 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products production 17.6 percent, electrical equipment 16.1 percent, machinery and equipment 4.0 percent, automobiles 50.5 percent, furniture 323 percent and other manufacturing (football) 95.3 percent over production of the same month last year.

Whereas food production was down 4.1 percent, beverages 13.7 percent, sugar 4.5 percent, tobacco 3 percent, leather products 6.7 percent, and other transport equipment production declined 6.6 percent over the corresponding month of last year.