Court to decide if compromise reached in Nazim Jokhio case acceptable: judge

A Malir court on Monday issued a detailed order on the final charge sheet filed by the investigating officer seeking exclusion of the names of two sitting Pakistan Peoples Party lawmakers Jam Awais Bijar and Jam Abdul Karim and 11 others from the list of the accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Judicial Magistrate Altaf Hussain Tunio discharged MNA Abdul Kareem, and five other accused -- Jamal Ahmed, Abdul Razaque, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Ishaque and Atta Muhammad -- from the case for want of evidence. He observed that they were not nominated in the FIR nor was any evidence found or brought on record during the investigation.

Initially, five accused persons, including MPA Jam Awais, were nominated by complainant Afzal Jokhio, brother of the deceased, in the FIR, three of whom were arrested while the two were shown absconders in an interim charge sheet. The IO had placed Awais among others in the challan’s column-II, recommending the court to discharge him from the case for want of evidence.

The magistrate said that though the lawmaker was nominated in the FIR and witnesses in their initial statements implicated him in the crime, the IO recommended the court to set him free on the basis of affidavits given by the complainant as well as the widow of the deceased forgiving the accused in the name of Allah Almighty.

He said letting an accused off the hook on the basis of the compromise was not in the domain of the investigating officer; rather, it is the jurisdiction of the trial court to accept or reject it. He ruled that the MPA should stand trial for the crime.

Two other accused -- Muhammad Doda Khan and Muhammad Soomar -- had also been recommended to be discharged from the case despite the fact that the complainant had nominated them as accused in his statement recorded under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They along with another accused, Niaz Salar, had allegedly took the deceased to the Jam House in a vehicle. The three were found to be connected with the commission of the offence; therefore, they should also join the trial, the magistrate said. He said accused Muhammad Mairaj, Muhammad Saleem and Zahid would also face the trial, for they had been nominated by the complainant with their acts described. The magistrate forwarded the case record to a sessions court for trial.

The local journalist was found dead last year in November at a farmhouse belonging to the PPP MPA. The victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio had named Awais and his MNA brother as well as their guards in the FIR for allegedly torturing the man to death.

He was allegedly murdered after he posted a video on social media that showed foreigners who had been visiting the Thatta district hunting the houbara bustard. The foreigners were reportedly guests of the PPP lawmakers.

The victim’s widow Shireen and a brother, the complainant, later reached an out-of-court settlement with the influential lawmakers. Through their counsel, they submitted an affidavit to the court, expressing satisfaction with the police investigation into the case.