15 detained as schoolteachers seeking job regularisation try to enter red zone

Police pushed back primary school teachers after they tried to stage a sit-in camp in front of the Chief Minister House in Karachi’s security red zone on Monday in order to press the provincial government to accept their demands to regularise their jobs from the date of their appointments, give them a salary increment and ensure pay protection.

On Monday morning, the teachers gathered in front of the Sindh Assembly where they had staged a sit-in camp on July 5. Later in the day, they decided to move towards the CM House. However, police, already deployed there to stop the protesters, blocked the main road, causing heavy traffic jams on several roads in the old city area.

Later, the teachers in the form of groups assembled on Deen Muhammad Wafai Road and marked onto II Chundregar Road. Some of them manage to reach the CM House. Police took action and detained 15 teachers, including a differently-abled teacher.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the provincial government and the officials concerned of the education department. They vowed to continue their protest till their demands had been fulfilled.

On July 5, they had staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly to press the provincial government to accept their demands for regularisation from their appointment dates, pay protection and increments in salaries.

According to the protesters, the School Education and Literacy Department Secretary had last month after the protest assured them that the process of their regularisation would be expedited, but the process involved many hurdles and several steps.

Summary to CS

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said later in the day that the education department had sent the summary for the regularisation of the teachers, and the summary was with the chief secretary and was likely to be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

These teachers would become permanent as soon as possible, he said. “I strongly condemn the violence against teachers. However, the teachers should respect law and they should not enter the red zone. All arrested teachers will be released.”

Earlier, the summary for the regularisation of teachers was sent to the adviser to CM on law from the law department after the completion of the first step. Now the adviser will move the summary to the chief secretary and finally it will reach the CM office, after which the summary will be presented to the cabinet. This red tapism takes time while bureaucrats are not interested in resolving the problems being faced by the teachers, according to protesters.

The teachers also celebrated Eidul Azha at their sit-in camp in front of the Sindh Assembly. On June 27, police used batons and water cannon against teachers when they tried to hold a protest in front of the assembly, which falls in the red zone. Some of the protesters were also detained. However, after an assurance from a delegation of the School Education and

Literacy Department, the teachers ended their protest.

Later, a delegation and teachers agreed that the summary pending with the law department would be sent to the CM after getting it from the chief secretary.