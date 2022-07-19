Some areas receive light rain as monsoon system moves away from city

Some areas of Karachi received light rain or drizzle on Monday morning under the influence of a monsoon system in the Arabian Sea, which has weakened into a “well-marked low pressure area” and moved away from Sindh’s coast, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said, adding that now there were little chances of rain in Karachi for next few days.

“The depression in the north Arabian Sea has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area, and now it is moving away from Sindh’s coast. No more showers are expected in Karachi for next few days, upto July 22 or 23, 2022,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News on Monday.

PMD officials said the Nazimabad area of the city received highest amount of rainfall in Karachi on Monday morning where 6mm of rain was recorded, followed by Jinnah Terminal where 3.4mm of rain was recorded, Old Airport Area received 2.4mm of rain, PAF Masroor received 1.5mm, and Quaidabad and Gulshan-e-Hadeed also received one milimetres of rain on Monday morning.

Dr Sarfraz said another monsoon system from the Bay of Bengal could approach southern Sindh on July 22 or 23, but a more accurate forecast would be made a couple of days before the system’s arrival. The weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next few days with the temperature ranging between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.