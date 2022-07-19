Body of infant who drowned in nullah with mother yet to be found

“I have lost my child. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. I just want this nullah repaired to other precious lives can be saved,” said Danish, father of two-and-a-half-month-old Dayan, who had drowned with his mother in a storm water drain on Sunday.

Danish, his wife and two children had been riding a motorbike, which fell into a nullah in Shadman Town due to slippery roads. Heavy rain had submerged the road and the drain had been overflowing, which led the man to lose track of the road.

Danish and his three-year-old daughter were rescued by the locals. Rescue workers of the Edhi Foundation recovered the body of Danish’s wife, but Dayan is still missing. Besides Edhi volunteers, a Pakistan Navy team has also been searching for the missing child, but the body had not been found until the filing of this report.

The flow of the drain was high on Sunday after the rains, so it is suspected that the infant had drowned and his body had been pushed further due to the rapid flow of water. Due to the accumulation of rainwater, the drain and the road had been at the same level, and there was no protective wall or roof around the nullah.

The affected family, residents of Orangi Town, had been returning home after visiting their relatives. Over half a kilometre of the drain has been searched, said an Edhi volunteer, but the baby has not been found.

PPP, MQM blamed

Among top political figures of Karachi, only Jamaat-e-Islami’s city chief had reached the site of the incident, along with party workers, who assisted the rescuers in the search operation. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) responsible for the tragedy.

“The PPP’s Sindh government appointed a political administrator who failed to take any protective measures around the rain drain, while the MQM had changed the route of the drain,” Rehman claimed while addressing a news conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said the JI had already demanded that the government reconstruct the drain with an appropriate design but the government did nothing because it had some other priorities. He added that billions of rupees are allocated for cleaning storm water drains but no practical measures are taken on ground.

The JI leader said that 30,000 buildings in the city are on the verge of collapse but the Sindh Building Control Authority pays no heed to thousands of innocent lives just for the sake of making some extra money.

He said Karachi has become a city of grief and destruction, and there is no practically transportation system in the city. He added that all the ruling parties go to the people to make tall claims but do nothing on ground.

Rehman said the Shadman tragedy had occurred because there was no protective barrier around the nullah. He also slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that it was focused on conquering Punjab but had no agenda for Karachi except fake announcements of packages worth hundreds of billions of rupees.

He pointed out that the JI has worked for the betterment and development of the city and its people, contrary to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PTI, the PPP and the MQM.

He recalled that the JI’s local governments in the past had transformed Karachi into a clean and green city. He assured the people that the JI would repeat history if elected in the LG polls. He asked the people to show their support by voting for the party on July 24.

Four more drown

Two more children drowned to death in a pothole near Steel Town. Their bodies were recovered and taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were identified as Zulqarnain and Abdul Waheed.

Another child, estimated to be two years old, drowned to death in an underground water tank in Baldia Town. The locals recovered the boy’s body and took it to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), from where the family took it away without completing the medico-legal formalities.

Sajid Anwar Khan, 35, drowned to death while bathing off the Hawkesbay beach. His body was recovered and taken to the hospital. Police said the deceased was a resident of Saeedabad.

Three electrocuted

Two people died due to electrocution in Liaquatabad and Lyari, while an elderly man was injured when he suffered an electric shock in the Taimuria area.

Yamin Sher, 45, died after he suffered an electric shock at a house located in the Liaquatabad area. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Another person was electrocuted to death in Lyari. His body was taken to the CHK, where he was identified as 25-year-old Salim, son of Ghulam Hussain. Sixty-year-old Naveed Masood was injured after he suffered an electric shock in the Taimuria police remits. He was taken to ASH, where he is being treated.