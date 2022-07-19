Iran’s Unesco-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration

TEHRAN: A 400-year-old iconic mosque in Iran’s central city of Isfahan listed as a UN World Heritage Site has been damaged during restoration work, officials said on Monday.

The 17th century Shah Mosque, also known as the Royal Mosque, was built during the "golden age" of Isfahan, the capital during Safavid dynasty. "Supervisors and restorers realised there was damage, especially in the upper part of the dome," said Alireza Izadi, head of the heritage for the city, according to state media.

The mosque forms one of four dramatic buildings in the vast Naghsh-e Jahan Square in the heart of the city, also known as Meidan Imam. The square complex was listed by the UN cultural organisation Unesco as a World Heritage Site in 1979.