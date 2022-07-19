Teenager feared dead in Syrian jail

SYDNEY: An Australian teenager is believed to have died in a Syrian jail after being held for three years, his family said on Monday as they pleaded for the return of other detained women and children.

Yusuf Zahab, 17, died from "uncertain causes" in northeast Syria at the Al-Sinaa prison, Human Rights Watch said. Kurdish-led forces have held Islamic State suspects at the prison, which was the site of intense fighting between IS fighters and US-backed troops earlier this year. "We are heartbroken and angry," Zahab’s family said in a statement released by HRW.