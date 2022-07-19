Teenager feared dead in Syrian jail

SYDNEY: An Australian teenager is believed to have died in a Syrian jail after being held for three years, his family said on Monday as they pleaded for the return of other detained women and children.
Yusuf Zahab, 17, died from "uncertain causes" in northeast Syria at the Al-Sinaa prison, Human Rights Watch said. Kurdish-led forces have held Islamic State suspects at the prison, which was the site of intense fighting between IS fighters and US-backed troops earlier this year. "We are heartbroken and angry," Zahab’s family said in a statement released by HRW.
FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Florida went on...
BORDEAUX: Thousands more people were being evacuated from their homes in southwestern France on Monday as a wildfire...
TEHRAN: A 400-year-old iconic mosque in Iran’s central city of Isfahan listed as a UN World Heritage Site has been...
Kyiv, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked his childhood friend as head of Ukraine’s security service, and...
PARIS: France secured promises of new energy supplies from the United Arab Emirates on Monday after talks between...
PARIS: Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a...
Comments