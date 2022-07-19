 
Tuesday July 19, 2022
World

Thai activists targeted by Pegasus spyware

By AFP
July 19, 2022

BANGKOK: Dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted by the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus during the height of intense anti-government protests, according to an international digital rights group report.

Massive demonstrations engulfed Thailand’s capital Bangkok two years ago as thousands called for greater civil freedoms, as well as a loosening of the strict lese-majeste laws that prevent any criticism of the monarchy.

