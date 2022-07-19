Britain braces for record heatwave temperatures

TANKERTON, United Kingdom: Britain on Monday braced for another day of soaring temperatures, with predictions that the country could see its hottest day in history as people tried to find ways to stay cool.

The mercury was set to rise to highs of 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) in London, as a heatwave that has been building since last week showed no let-up. But the country’s meteorological agency the Met Office said temperatures could get even hotter on Tuesday, breaching the 40C mark for the first time.

Britain’s current record temperature stands at 38.7C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden in eastern England on July 25, 2019. "It is a bit frightening, I think, definitely... what it’s going to do to us, to the world," Karina Lawford told AFP of the potentially record-breaking heat, as she took a mid-morning stroll by the sea in Tankerton on the north Kent coast.

Runways in the UK have melted as the country is in the grips of an unprecedented heatwave, which saw temperatures soaring above 38°C. Luton airport near London was temporarily shut off to flights Monday afternoon due to a runway defect caused by the record temperatures.

Flights destined for Luton were diverted to alternative airports such as Stansted. Passengers on an EasyJet flight from Catania in Sicily were told by the captain that they were unable to land at Luton because parts of the runway had effectively melted.

Luton announced that flights resumed at 17:40 BST - but arrivals remain suspended until further notice in the wake of those earlier problems reported with the surface of the runway. Flights were also halted at the RAF's Brize Norton airfield in Oxfordshire due to temparature-induced problems on the runway.

In the UK, certain schools and transport links were closed Monday, as the Met Office issued its first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat, cautioning there was a "risk to life". It said Monday is the hottest day of 2022 so far after the mercury hit 38.1°C in Santon Downham, Suffolk. The office warned that temperatures could exceed +40°C for the first time since records began on Tuesday, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people.

Earlier, chief meteorologist Paul Davies warned there was a "good chance now of hitting 40C or 41C" on Tuesday. "This is entirely consistent with climate change," he told Sky News, describing the "brutality" of the expected heat as "astounding".