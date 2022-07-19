Sindh LG elections: ECP fines PPP MNA for violating code of conduct

KARACHI: The Election Officer (EO) and District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the recently held local government elections in Sindh imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on a PPP MNA from Larkana, Khursheed Ahmad Junejo.

Following the order of DMO Kashif Inayat, MNA Junejo deposited the amount of fine in the National Bank of Pakistan’s main branch in Larkana. According to the official correspondence (copies accessed by this scribe), DMO Kashif Inayat, in his order, said that it came to his knowledge that PPP’s MNA Khursheed Ahmad Junejo of NA 201, Larkana entered a polling station along with his supporters and asked the presiding officer to allow the voters present in the premises of the polling station to cast their votes.

Entering the polling station by MNA Junejo was in sheer violation of the para 38(a), 42 and 46 of the ‘code of conduct’, issued by the Election Commission for the Sindh local government elections phase one, he added.

The order further said Javed Soomro, council of MNA Junejo, appeared before him on July 2 and was given full opportunity to defend the charge, violation, and allegation against his client. The council submitted a written reply on behalf of MNA Junejo and argued that the sole purpose of the visit of the MNA was to assess the disenfranchised voters, saying that the videos associated with MNA Junejo were false and fabricated.

DMO Inayat further added that after listening to the version of the MNA Junejo and determining the sensitivity of the matter, he was convinced by the arguments of the council but despite this, the whole situation could have been avoided, if the MNA had acted cautiously. He said the intention of MNA Junejo was not to disturb the polling process, however, Junejo had violated para 38 (a), 42 and 46 of the code of conduct, therefore in pursuance of sub-section 3 of section 234 of the Election Act, 2017, he (DMO Inayat) imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the PPP MNA.

“Symbolic nature fine is to further sensitise MNA Junejo in particular and public in general regarding the code of conduct issued the Election Commission of Pakistan,” concluded DMO Inayat.

Earlier, on June 29, the ECP had taken a notice of the alleged rigging at a polling station in Larkana during the recently held local bodies elections after a video went viral on the social media, showing PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo stamping ballot papers and ordered the District Returning Officer (DRO) and the Election Officer (EO) Larkana to immediately furnish a report to it in Islamabad.

In the video, PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo could be seen stamping ballot papers at Dhamrah Polling Station of UC-3, Larkana on June 26. The Election Commission, Sindh said the unfortunate event of rigging took place on the polling station of UC-3 Larkana, and this act is tantamount to committing offence and may lead to many legal repercussions against the PPP MNA.

This scribe tried to contact MNA Junejo and sent a detailed message for taking his view on the issue, but could not get any response.