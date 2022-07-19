SCBA clarifies its stance on Gondal’s ‘political statement’

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday clarified media reports pertaining to a statement issued by its Additional Secretary.

The SCBA said that it has come to its notice through media reports that Additional Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Chaudary Riasat Ali Gondal has delivered some sort of “political statement”.

“It is vehemently clarified that the said statement is based only on his personal opinion and the SCBAP has nothing to do with it, as any statement or decision made in SCBAP is always well-consulted between the President, Secretary, office bearers and the Executive Committee." "Obviously, this act does not fall in the domain of the Additional Secretary, the SCBA stated.

The SCBA further stated that it believes that obedience to the Constitution is the only way out for all the political parties for the realization of any political requirements. “The forum of the SCBAP is always open for all and has always provided a platform to all stakeholders, not for the violation but for the observance of the Constitution,” it added.

“At this moment, SCBAP strongly annuls all such impressions and claims that it has any partisan agenda or supports a particular political segment or party, rather it does not hold any right to comment or dictate about the legitimacy or illegitimacy of any government, as it is the sole prerogative of the Parliament,” the SCBA further stated.