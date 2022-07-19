Three held for alleged power theft

MARDAN: Three persons were arrested for alleged power theft here on Monday, a press release said. It said the officials from the Chief Minister Task Force and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company conducted inspections at various localities in Mardan city and removed 263 illegal electricity connections.
MARDAN: Shakeel Ahmed and Arshid Ahmed were elected chairman and president, respectively, of the All Pakistan Clerks...
ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel Monday gave an out-of-the-box solution to couples who want...
ISLAMABAD: The joint session of the Parliament will be held on August 22 at 4pm.According to a statement issued by the...
ISLAMABAD: Multan is set to experience yet another fierce contest for the seat of NA-157 Multan-IV next month on...
KARACHI: The Election Officer and District Monitoring Officer of the recently held local government elections in...
Comments