Tuesday July 19, 2022
National

Three held for alleged power theft

By Our Correspondent
July 19, 2022

MARDAN: Three persons were arrested for alleged power theft here on Monday, a press release said. It said the officials from the Chief Minister Task Force and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company conducted inspections at various localities in Mardan city and removed 263 illegal electricity connections.

