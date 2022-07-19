Lightning kills woman as rain plays havoc in rural Sindh

SUKKUR: Lightning killed a woman on Monday as heavy rain coupled with winds played havoc in various parts of Sindh, also causing severe damage to the standing crops and paralyse all the communications.

The woman identified as Zamira Sheikh was killed and a girl named Papy received burn injuries, when the lightning hit their area in Tikratho of Sukkur. The recent spell of heavy rain left a devastating impact on the entire civic system as seeing streets and roads flooding and paralysing civic life, especially in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki, Khairpur, Thatta and other parts of Sindh. Meanwhile, a man identified as Waheed Ghanghro electrocuted to death in Mehrabpur, and two men Abdul Majeed and Khuda Bux Mallah were killed by lightning in Kudhan, while body of Abdul Aziz was recovered from Fareedabad area.

In another incident, at least 10 under-trial prisoners injured due to collapsing of the roof of the sub-jail of Bulakhan Police Station in Jamshoro. The municipal administration completely failed to drain out the rain water, especially from the low-lying areas because the emergency machines were out of order.

The residents are facing acute shortage of clean drinking water and feared for the outbreak of viral infectious diseases. They strongly condemned the PPP-led Sindh government that ruling the province for past 14 years but could not be able to improve municipal services.