Imran’s statement on media freedom flies in the face of reality: PFUJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists PFUJ has described the statement of former prime minister Imran Khan claiming that he did not have any hand in stifling media as against facts and reality, says a press release.

In a statement issued on Sunday the president of the union Shahzada Zulfiqar and secretary general Nasir Zaidi said that the tenure of Imran Khan would go down in the history of Pakistani media as one of the darkest chapters.

The two leaders said during the tenure of Imran Khan journalists were beaten up, assassination attempts were made on critical journalists, several anchors lost their job for merely criticizing the regime and the regime carried out a financial strangulation of the media industry by stopping their advertisements and withholding advertisement dues. Zulfiqar and Zaidi observed that media persons were also implicated in fake cases and the editor in chief of Jang group Mir Shakeel ur Rehman was imprisoned for several months on trumped up charges.

"If the memory of the former prime minister is not strong enough to remember the incidents that happened during his tenure then we would like to remind him that Mati ullah Jan was abducted in the broad daylight, senior journalist Absar Alam was shot at by unknown attackers, armed men entered the residence of Asad Tor beating him up brutally besides hurling threats at him and character assassination campaigns of anchor Asma Shirazi, Gharida Farouqi and other female media persons were also a routine during his tenure."

They also observed that it was not only attacks that were carried out against journalists but the government of Imran Khan also tried to amend the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, which was challenged in the court and the government had to face embarrassment.

The regime of Imran Khan also tried to establish the Pakistan Media Development Authority to stifle all critical voices and create problems for the media industry but because of the heroic struggle of the media community the regime did not succeed in its mission. Given this all Imran Khan cannot exonerate himself from all the draconian steps that were taken against the media and journalists right under his nose, the two leaders concluded.