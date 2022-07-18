Why President Xi Jinping?

China is gearing up for 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPC). It is a regular feature of CPC which is organised after every five years. It provides an opportunity to Chinese leadership from all over the country to gather at Beijing to evaluate performance of government and CPC leadership. The leadership deliberates on the future agenda and finalise plans.

Howbeit, 20th National Congress is not a business-as-usual event. It is considered the most-awaited and important event of CPC in 21st Century due to two factors. First, it is the first meeting of the National Congress after completion of 100 years of CPC. Thus, it is expected that CPC leadership will be evaluating performance of the Party during the last hundred years. No doubt, CPC has successfully converted China into a poverty-free, modern country and made it the second largest economy, leading trade partner of world and one of the leaders in the field of technology.

However, it does not mean that CPC is immune to mistakes. Evaluation will help pin down mistakes and develop lessons for the future. Besides, leadership will also be deliberating on the future agenda of CPC and how to achieve second century goal.

Being a major power, decisions of the National Congress will have direct relevance for recovery of global economy, green economy and relevance of global system. Therefore, the world is anxiously waiting for the outcome of the National Congress.

Second, President Xi Jinping is completing 2nd term of his presidentship and as Secretary General of the CPC. The world is waiting to see what will be the decision of the National Congress on the future leadership of China.

As the National Congress is a forum which decides on the future leadership of CPC and the country, there are all types of speculations. The US and Western countries are at the forefront. They have started criticising CPC and President Xi Jinping because they are expecting that CPC will extend the leadership era of President Xi. Although, it has nothing to do with them as it is an internal matter of China, but they are still trying to impose their ideas.

However, analysis of global circumstances, challenges and domestic dynamics of China suggest that President Xi Jinping must stay as paramount leader of China due to three reasons.

First, President Xi Jinping is the architect of New Era, Community with Shared Future, Ecological Civilisation and China Dream. He is leading the reforms in the policies of diplomacy, economy, security and environment etc. to achieve these goals. He has also launched many initiatives, including Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiatives and expansion of BRICS and SCO. All these reforms and initiatives need strong leadership and decision-making power to steer them in the right direction. Presently, President Xi, being the architect of all the initiatives and reforms, has wisdom and vision to lead them in accordance with the needs. Thus, the continuity of his leadership will help China achieve desired results and pave way for the materialisation of dream of China Dream.

Second, China is facing multifaceted challenges at the global level. The US and West are hell-bent to create all types of problems for China. On the one hand, they are working to introduce economic sanctions and create trade barriers. They have also erected numerous layers to hinder technological development of China.

On the other hand, they have launched smear campaigns in the name of human rights, democracy, Muslim genocide, debt trap diplomacy etc. They are also working to undermine China’s sovereignty in Hong Kong, Taiwan and South China Sea.

They are encouraging Taiwan and Hong Kong to revolt against China. Thus, in these circumstances, China needs strong leadership which can understand and respond to global dynamics and challenges effectively. President Xi Jinping, due to his experience, has ability and capacity to counter such challenges.

Third, world is going through troubled times due to multiple problems, including climate change, poverty, slow economic growth, food insecurity, COVID-19 etc. which have shaken economic, social and security fabric of the world. Russia-Ukraine war has further aggravated the situation and many countries are going through the high inflation.

This situation has strengthened the anti-globalisation forces and the “country first” slogan is getting momentum. The most worrisome point is that the architects of globalisation like the US and EU are now leading the anti-globalisation campaigns. This mentality has introduced entirely a new range of problems for the poor countries.

In these circumstances, President Xi Jinping has emerged as a torch-bearer of globalisation. He is leading a campaign to bring back globalisation with the principles of humanity, equality and dignity. Thus, the world, especially southern part of it, is pinning high hopes on China and leadership of President Xi. They are looking at China for economic and development opportunities and hope that President Xi will play a determinantal role.

In the light of above discussion, we can infer that President Xi Jinping must stay as paramount leader of China. CPC can decide whether he should continue as Secretary General or play a role like Deng Xiaoping or become Chairman of the Party like Chairman Mao.

However, continuity of leadership of President Xi will not only be good for China but also for the world. The world needs a leadership which believes in cooperation and promotion of globalisation. President Xi through his vision of community with shared future has already shown strong commitment for the rule-based global system which ensures respect for everyone.