Sindh SACM visits low-lying areas during rain

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar during the heavy rain visited low-lying areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to immediately drain the inundated water, especially from the low-lying areas and should address all the complaints of the local residents. The residents appreciated Qasim Naveed Qamar over taking appropriate measures to drain the inundated water and supervise the relief works during the heavy rains.