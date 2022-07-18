Sindh SACM visits low-lying areas during rain

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar during the heavy rain visited low-lying areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district.
Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to immediately drain the inundated water, especially from the low-lying areas and should address all the complaints of the local residents. The residents appreciated Qasim Naveed Qamar over taking appropriate measures to drain the inundated water and supervise the relief works during the heavy rains.
China is gearing up for 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China . It is a regular feature of CPC which is...
HARIPUR: The Revenue and Forest departments officials of Haripur have started a survey of the Makhniyal area in...
CHITRAL: Two workshops on climate change were held in the district headquarters of Lower and Upper Chitral. The...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz sought a report from the Inspector General of Police of a firing incident...
MULTAN: PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was served a notice by the district election commissioner for violating...
LAHORE: The first Haj flight PA-471, from Jeddah to Lahore, carrying 230 pilgrims arrived here at Allama Iqbal...
Comments