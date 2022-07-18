Carjacker killed in encounter

ISLAMABAD: A ringleader of a carjacking gang from Afghanistan was killed in a police encounter while two others managed to escape on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about activities of a carjacking gang, led by Agha Noor alias Shabbir Mohammad in G/11-3, heavy contingents of police reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Police asked the gangsters to surrender but they opened firing at them and tried to escape, police said and added that they also retaliated. As a result, Noor Agha died on the spot but his two co-accused, later identified as Karim Khan and Akhtar, managed to flee. Police said that the Afghanistan-based gang had been active in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab for a long time and was wanted in many carjacking cases.