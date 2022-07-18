Two passers-by among 4 killed in Bannu clash

BANNU: Four persons, including two passers-by, were killed and another sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire in Noorar Khas area within the limits of Maryan Police Station on Sunday.

Police said that accused Rafiullah, Zaibullah and Nazullah, residents of Noorar Khas, allegedly attacked Gul Habib and Habibullah with automatic weapons. They said that an exchange of fire took place in which Gul Habib and Habibullah and two passers-by identified as Murad Ali and Noor Taj Ali were killed on the spot while Zaibullah sustained injuries. Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested Zaibullah in injured condition. The police registered cases on the report of Gul Naseeb Khan, brother of slain Gul Habib and Zaibullah. The motive behind the killing was stated to be a scuffle between the said two groups that had happened some eight years ago.