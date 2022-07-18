Victory, defeat not important: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah said that Pakistan has to move forward and the system has to continue as victory and defeat are not important in politics rather democratic attitudes are important.

“The election results are proof that this is the real way forward in politics and the political parties should give up the politics of protest and violence forever,” he said while commenting on the results of the by-elections in Punjab.

Syed Khursheed Shah said accepting the election results with an open heart is the real democracy and the PMLN will also get a chance to improve itself. PPP senior leader advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan not to repeat his mistakes now.

Syed Khursheed Shah while congratulating the Chief Election Commissioner on holding the free, fair and transparent bye-elections in Punjab, said the Chief Election Commissioner deserves congratulation on conducting a clean and transparent election while enduring severe criticism and personal attacks.