Government under PTI: Govt of the establishment, for the establishment, by the establishment: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Seasoned politician and senior PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani said the PTI government was a government of the establishment, for the establishment, and by the establishment.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former chairman Senate said the equation of civil-military relations has historically been heavily tilted towards the military, adding that the civil space ceded during the period had no parallel in the history as the parliament was controlled by others than the chairman and the speaker.

“Even the motions, questions and other tools of parliamentary oversight were vetted by other than the parliamentary staff,” said Rabbani. He maintained the establishment kept intact the coalition government and ensured the vital votes in the House, adding the crucial decisions or discussions related with national security and foreign policy were made out of the parliament.

He said over 25 autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies or organisations were headed by retired or serving officers of the armed forces. Rabbani said the media was managed while the establishment was associated in all major decisions and committees.

Suggesting the way out, he said there is a need on the part of political forces to address this disequilibrium by agreeing to charter of democracy-II, functioning under or through the Constitution to respect the trichotomy of power envisaged in the Constitution and focusing on economic turnaround. “This will require an intra institutional dialogue. Parliament should play role and set into motion these processes,” he said.