Shooting kills four in Johannesburg suburb

JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen opened fire on a group of men playing dice on a street corner in a Johannesburg suburb, killing four of them and injuring two others, police said on Sunday.
The attack on Saturday evening in Lenasia came a week after two separate shootings killed 20 people — 16 at a bar in nearby Soweto and four others at a a tavern in South Africa’s eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that a group of men were playing dice at a street corner at approximately 7:30 pm (1730 GMT) when they were attacked by unknown assailants who shot at them,” police said.
“Four people were certified dead on the scene, while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds.”
Regional police chief Elias Mawela called the crime scene “horrific” in the southern suburb of South Africa’s economic capital.
“They were seated. They were attacked for no apparent reason,” he said.An investigation has been launched and police said they had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.Shootings are common in South Africa, which has one of the world’s highest murder rates, fuelled by gang violence and alcohol.
KYIV: A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed near the city of Kavala in northern...
Now, with 16 additional seats, this strength has reached 189 whereas the figure of simple majority stands at 186
Federal Minister lambasts PTI Chairman Imran Khan for levelling false rigging allegations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolls the vaccination milestone
TEHRAN: Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe...
All the pre-poll surveys had pointed towards our party’s victory, says Asad Umar
Comments