Pledge to strengthen Elite Force

CHITRAL: Deputy Commandant of the Elite Force Asif Iqbal said on Sunday that the force was fully prepared to face any challenge in the district and elsewhere in the province.

Speaking at a “darbar” of officials and jawans at Police Lines in Lower Chitral here, he said that of Elite Force had played a vital role in the war against terrorism in the region and rendered matchless sacrifices.

“Every jawan of Elite Force is a precious asset to the force, society and his own family,” the official said, adding that the force would be strengthened at the district level to curb crimes. He later issued directives on the applications to resolve the issues being confronted by the jawans. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Muhammad Khalid, Elite Force In-charge Bulbul Hassan and others were also present.