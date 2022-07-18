Gill released after being arrested for violating ECP rules

MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Police Sunday arrested and later released PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar confirmed. According to Geo News, Gill has been arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations during the by-elections in the city with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

As per the election code of conduct for political parties and candidates, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) says: “Carriage and display of all kinds of lethal weapons and firearms shall not be allowed in public meetings and processions and official regulations in respect thereof shall be strictly observed. Aerial firing, use of crackers and other explosives at public meetings shall not be allowed.”

However, Gill denied the allegations of keeping any security guards dressed in FC officials’ uniforms. He claimed that he had been engaged for three hours and was suddenly arrested without a warrant.

The politician said that he will act according to what his lawyers suggest. “Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try [and] rig elections [and] spread fear in [people],” PTI Chairman Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, taking notice of the incident.

“These fascist tactics will not work [and] our [people] will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of imported government should realise the damage they are doing to our nation,” he added.

Commenting on the development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that private security companies recruit retired personnel, adding that directions have been issued to authorities concerned that all such private companies should be banned. “I have ordered a high-level inquiry in this regard,” he said, addressing a press conference.