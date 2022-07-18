ECP lauds LEAs, media and others’ role during by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Punjab Police and FC in performing their duties in holding free and fair by-elections in Punjab, says a press release.
The role of the staff of ECP and officials of all institutions of provincial government was also lauded who performed their duties in the by-elections. The ECP also commended the positive role of the media and its role in providing updated information about the situation of polling and also thanked all representatives of the media in this regard.
