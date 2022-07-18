Macron decries anti-semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations

PIITHIVIERS, France: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the wartime round-up of Jews in France by calling for redoubled vigilance against the growing anti-Semitism in the country.

Macron delivered his speech at the former railway station in Pithiviers, 100-km south of Paris, where 8,100 French Jews, including 4,400 children, were deported to Auschwitz. Also attending the ceremony were some of the few survivors of those deported on the convoys sent to the Nazi camp.

"Eight decades ago, Vichy France betrayed these children by delivering thousands of them to their executioners," said Macron, referring to the French wartime regime that collaborated with the Nazi occupiers.

"It is the duty of France, to be true to itself, to recognize this and to concede nothing to this contemporary fight against anti-Semitism." On July 16 and 17, French police rounded up 13,000 Jews in Paris and its suburbs on the orders of the Nazis.

The incident has become known as the Vel d´Hiv round-ups because many of those arrested, including the elderly and sick, were initially held at the Velodrome d´Hiver, a cycle racing track in Paris´s 15th arrondissement. From there, they were taken to camps at Pithiviers and other locations then onto the Nazi concentration camps. Only a few dozen ever returned. "We are not done with antisemitism, and we must make a lucid assessment of it," said Macron.

"This anti-Semitism is even more burning, rampant, than it was in 1995, in our country, in Europe, and in so many places in the world," he stressed. Macron was referring back to the words of one of his predecessors Jacques Chirac, who in 1995 acknowledged France´s responsibility for the Vel d´Hiv round ups.