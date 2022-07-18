Substandard spices seized, units sealed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) seized over 3000 kilograms of substandard spices from production units during a raid here on Charsadda Road on Sunday.

A press release said the team sealed two factories engaged in the practice. The units were producing unhygienic spices with the help of husk, non-food grade colour and used cooking oil.

The operation was carried out on orders of KPFA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan. The team also recovered used edible oil from the production units along with other unhealthy ingredients which were being mixed in the production of spices.

The spices from these units used to be supplied to various areas of the province.

The team inspected various other units and served them with improvement notices. The inspections were carried out as well in various other areas of the province. In the Karak district, a chips production unit was sealed due to severe unhygienic conditions, and the owner was fined.