Action demanded against transporters for overcharging

MANSEHRA: The transporters who had enhanced fares with the increase in the compressed natural gas (CNG) last week, have refused to withdraw the hike even after the latter’s price was slashed to the previous level.

“The local transporters had increased the price of the gas on their own last week but now the administration has withdrawn the increase in the gas prices but even then they have not reduced fares putting an extra financial burden on commuters,” Mohammad Ajmal, a resident said.

He said the CNG stations in Mansehra had increased the price of the gas to Rs236 per kg from Rs180 per kg. The transporters had followed suit by increasing the fares.

“As the district administration launched a crackdown, CNG stations’ owners started selling the CNG at Rs183 per kg but transporters are still receiving the same [hiked] fares,” Ajmal deplored.

Another resident, Nazakat Hussain, said the district administration should establish the writ of the government and implement the fares fixed by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) as the transporters and drivers were in defiance.

“The brawls between drivers and commuters have become a routine since the increase in the prices of the petroleum products and CNG despite the fact that the district administration has withdrawn the increase,” he said.

He said the RTA reviewed fares of different routes in the Hazara division and the rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but transporters didn’accept them and were still overcharging.