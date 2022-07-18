KP govt to provide jobs to rehabilitated drug addicts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide jobs to the drug addicts whose treatment has been completed at the rehabilitation centres.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif made these veiws on Sunday. Barrister Ali saif while addressing a ceremony in Peshawar said the government will hold meetings with industrialists to provide jobs to recently rehabilitated drug addicts. He said that this move will make the drug addicts a useful citizen of the country.
