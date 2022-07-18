Several arrested for swimming in Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The Balakot police have arrested several youngsters for swimming and bathing in the Kunhar River despite the ban by the administration fearing flash floods caused by monsoon rains in the region.

“We have launched a crackdown against youngsters and tourists swimming and taking bath in Kunhar River putting their lives into danger,” Siraj Khan, the deputy superintendent of police told reporters on Sunday. He said that police parties paid surprise visits to the riversides and arrested many under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

“We moved away the tourists making the recreational activities at the Riversides and warned them to keep themselves and their children away from water and taking selfies,” the official said.

He said the crackdown would continue during the entire monsoon season as the Kunhar River and local streams swell suddenly and its tidings sweep with them away whoever comes in its way. “We have warned hoteliers who have created recreational points alongside the Kunhar River to abide by the ban and don’t allow tourists and locals to move ahead near water,” added the official.

He said that every year during the tourism and monsoon seasons many people, including tourists, drown.

A young man was swept away in the Kunhar River the other day and later his body was fished out.

“The crackdown has been launched by the police to protect precious lives and those found at the riversides would be dealt with by strict relevant laws,” the official added.

The district administration, fearing flash floods in rivers and streams during the ongoing monsoon season banned last week swimming, bathing and taking selfies under Section 144 of CrPC.