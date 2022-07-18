Rs69.3 m fine collected: CTO

PESHAWAR: Action was taken against 297,913 motorists, bike riders and others for traffic violations in the provincial capital during the last six months, said a senior official on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told reporters that a total of Rs 69.3 million was collected from motorists and bike riders as fines during the period.

According to the official 1296 motorists were issued tickets for not wearing seat belts, 80341 bikers were fined for not wearing helmets and 32298 were fined for violation of lanes while 29945 were issued tickets for violation of no parking zone.

The CTO said the action was taken against 6327 motorists for using tinted glasses, and 814 for using cell phones while driving while many others were issued tickets for speeding, encroachments and other violations.

He said 2457 calls were received on the helpline of the traffic police about various complaints and seeking information.