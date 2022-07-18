Varsities staff body wants HEC chief appointed

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has expressed concern over the media reports about alleged delaying tactics being employed in the appointment of the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It referred to earlier FAPUASA ‘s letter sent to the prime minister, the controlling authority of the HEC, on May 11, 2022, wherein it was emphasised that merit-based, transparent and fair appointment of a new HEC chief should be ensured immediately.

As per the laid down criteria in the HEC Act, an eminent higher education expert of international stature with a significant contribution to the higher education sector as an administrator, researcher and teacher should be appointed to lead the higher education sector which has already suffered a lot.

A person with a good reputation, integrity and proven contribution to the higher education sector should be considered for this important slot through the fair process of the search committee’s recommendations to avoid controversies.

Without promoting the culture of merit and transparency in key appointments in the higher education sector, desired results could not be achieved.

The FAPUASA said as the chairperson HEC deals with matters of 236 recognised universities with 118 university campuses across Pakistan, no comprise should be made on merit and timely decisions for such an important position.