Deputy speaker’s factory attacked

PESHAWAR: A number of people opened fire on the factory of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan over a land dispute within the limits of Regi Police Station, officials said on Sunday.
It was for the second time the factory was attacked in the last few weeks. Locals said a heavy firing was reported when armed men from the Isakhel tribe opened fire on the factory.
However, no casualty was reported. A heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot but the attackers had already escaped.
