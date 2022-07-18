Deputy speaker’s factory attacked

PESHAWAR: A number of people opened fire on the factory of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan over a land dispute within the limits of Regi Police Station, officials said on Sunday.

It was for the second time the factory was attacked in the last few weeks. Locals said a heavy firing was reported when armed men from the Isakhel tribe opened fire on the factory.

However, no casualty was reported. A heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot but the attackers had already escaped.