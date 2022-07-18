Land dispute leaves two injured

JAMRUD: Two people sustained injuries when members of the Khatiakhel sub-tribe exchanged fire over a land dispute in the Shakas area here on Sunday.

It was learnt that some members of the Khatiakhel sub-tribe had a dispute over a piece of land, which led to an exchange of fire that left two people injured.

Taking action against those involved in the armed clash, the local police arrested some of them and sent them to the lock-up in Jamrud. The cop seized weapons from the arrested persons.