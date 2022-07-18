Volunteers’ services lauded

LAHORE:Vice-President of Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing Trust Lahore Saba Saqib has stated that helping the poor and service of suffering humanity is a worship indeed.
She expressed these views on Sunday while addressing the appreciation ceremony held to mark the services rendered by the organisation’s volunteers. Other office-bearers of the Foundation were also present on the occasion.
Not only the Foundation helps the poor but leading from the front in service of humanity in each and every area of routine life spanning from provision of ration to deserving families, employments, provision of dowry sponsorship and nourishment of orphans, provision of health facilities to backward areas and assistance to victims of natural calamities, she elaborated.
