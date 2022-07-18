SHL welcomes first female neurosurgeon

LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore (SIMS/SHL) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal welcomed Prof Fozia Sajjad, Pakistan's first female neurosurgeon, who joined Services Hospital and took charge of her post.

The Principal said that it was very important for the institution that the country's first female neurosurgeon had joined SHL. The students of the institution will have the opportunity to benefit from her experience and research.

Prof Fozia Sajjad is the incumbent President of the Society of Neurosurgeons. She did MBBS from Fatima Jinnah Medical University in 1999 and her first appointment was as House Surgeon in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In 2005, she got appointment as Medical Officer in Neurosurgery Unit of Lahore General Hospital and later in 2006, was promoted and posted as Senior Registrar in Unit 2 General Hospital. Prof Dr Fozia Sajjad passed her MRCS examination from Royal College of England in 2015.