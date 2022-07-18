NTDC launches power transmission boost work

LAHORE:National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has started work on a crucial power transmission augmentation work in the heart of Punjab province.

A meeting of NTDC high-ups was informed that land measuring 758 Kanal and 3 Marla has been acquired for the construction of 500kV grid station, Chakwal. The contractor has been mobilised for construction of boundary wall. This project remained at halt for many years due to severe land acquisition issues.

The spokesman said that establishment of 500kV grid station in Chakwal District would help in the development of industries. Construction of Two 500kV transmission lines from Ghazi Brotha - Gatti and Gakkar – Rawat will also be part of this project. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs8.926 billion, including 43.76 million Euro promised by KfW, German bank.

The project will improve power supply position in IESCO and FESCO regions. It will also improve voltage profile in Chakwal, Choa Saidan Shah, Gujjar Khan, Dandot, Pinanwal, Talagang, Padshahan, Chakri and the areas under the jurisdiction of Fesco.

The improvement of voltage profile will be beneficial especially for the cement industries in Chakwal. Resultantly, it will help to increase employment and business opportunities in the area. NTDC management appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers who remained in continuous liaison with local administration to complete the land acquisition process.