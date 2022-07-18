Hamza greets departments on holding transparent elections

Our correspondent

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz congratulated all the departments concerned for holding an impartial and transparent by- elections.

He lauded the departments for working day and night so as to ensure holding of peaceful elections. The voter used his right to vote in a peaceful environment, he added. Unpleasant incidents took place at few places on which prompt action was taken, he maintained. Hamza stated that law and order situation remained satisfactory on the whole in the 20 constituencies of Punjab.

Effective steps were taken in order to ensure holding of by-elections in a peaceful environment, he outlined. The formulated security plan was fully ensured to be implemented, he emphasised. He said that it was our responsibility to hold by-elections in a peaceful environment which was fulfilled in a very nice manner.