Hamza greets departments on holding transparent elections

Our correspondent
LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz congratulated all the departments concerned for holding an impartial and transparent by- elections.
He lauded the departments for working day and night so as to ensure holding of peaceful elections. The voter used his right to vote in a peaceful environment, he added. Unpleasant incidents took place at few places on which prompt action was taken, he maintained. Hamza stated that law and order situation remained satisfactory on the whole in the 20 constituencies of Punjab.
Effective steps were taken in order to ensure holding of by-elections in a peaceful environment, he outlined. The formulated security plan was fully ensured to be implemented, he emphasised. He said that it was our responsibility to hold by-elections in a peaceful environment which was fulfilled in a very nice manner.
LAHORE:Vice-President of Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing Trust Lahore Saba Saqib has stated that helping the poor and...
LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal...
LAHORE:Directorate of Customs Post Clearance Audit Lahore has conducted 211 audits during the Financial Year 2021-22...
LAHORE:No relief to the general public from escalating prices of perishable items alongside massive overcharging as...
LAHORE:National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited has started work on a crucial power transmission...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited various polling stations, camp offices and police pickets on the...
Comments