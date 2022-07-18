Scattered rain, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid day with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Various city areas witnessed rain in early hours of the day. These included Johar Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Chowk Nakhuda, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Airport, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Gulberg, Upper Mall and Gulshan-e-Ravi.

PMD officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad while there was a possibility of flash flooding in local nullah and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Balochistan.

They said that the depression (Intense Low-Pressure Area) over Northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Gulf of Kutch has slowly moved northwestward with a speed of 5 km/hr during last 18 hours and now lies centered around Latitude 22.8°N & Longitude 68.5°E, at a distance of about 270km southeast of Karachi and 220km from Thatta.

They said maximum sustained surface wind is 50-55 km/hour around the system centre. The system was likely to keep moving northwestward for some time and then recurve to westwards (towards Oman coast).

The PMD officials predicted that more scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) was expected in Sindh and Balochistan while isolated rain-wind/thundershower was likely in northeast/southern Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Okara, Kasur, Khanewal, Joharabad, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Multan, Sialkot, Sargodha, Kot Addu, Murree, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Padidan, Hyderabad, Sakrand, Tandojam, Mirpurkhas, Gwadar, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kakul, Garhi Dupatta, Gupis and Skardu.

Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.7°C and minimum was 24.4°C.