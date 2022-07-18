SSP Traffic visits PIMS to inquire after injured policeman

Islamabad : SSP Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanweer visited PIMS Hospital, to inquire after health of constable Abid who was injured during duty.

According to the details, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP presented a bouquet to the injured traffic policeman and expressed good wishes for his speedy recovery. SP Traffic Chaudhry Abid Hussain and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

SSP Traffic assured Constable Abid and his family that Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible measures for his good treatments, he said that Capital police department will provide all the help possible, in collaboration with the doctors to provide the best possible treatment for his speedy recovery.

He further said that the police department has started measures to keep the morale of its force up. It is the responsibility of the police department to take care of officers and Jawans who got injured or sick while on duty. Every possible facility will be given to injured and sick police officals their every need and convenience will be taken care of, such measures will help to raise the morale of the force.