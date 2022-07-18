4th PLC convention on July 30th

Islamabad : Fourth national convention of the Pakistan Library Club (PLC) will be held on 30 July with collaboration of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University in Islamabad. Across the Pakistan well known Library Information professionals (LIS), researchers and scholars will participate in this convention, says a press release.
Meanwhile, Arshad Abbasi, Amir Latif, Hussain Sohrani, Ms Rabiya Ali Afridi and Rashid Satti will speakers and participants in convention.
